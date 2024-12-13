Friday, December 13, 2024
     
IGNOU January 2025 admission opens for ODL programmes, direct link here

IGNOU January 2025 admission process for ODL programmes have been started. Candidates who willing to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and other degree, certificate courses can register themselves online at the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 13:58 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 14:06 IST
IGNOU January 2025 admission opens for ODL programmes
Image Source : FILE IGNOU January 2025 admission opens for ODL programmes

IGNOU January 2025 admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the registration window for admission to the open and distance learning programmes for its January 2025 session. Candidates interested in pursuing various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and doctoral courses can apply through the official website, ignou.ac.in. The last date for submitting online application form is January 31, 2025. Additionally, the re-registration process for continuing students has already begun on December 2, 2024, and will continue by January 31, 2025.

IGNOU January 2025 admission: How to fill application form?

  • Open the URL (https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in)
  • Complete the Registration process (which creates a ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ for you).
  • Your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ are informed through SMS and email.
  • Re-login to the system using your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password.’
  • Fill Admission Form online.
  • Upload your recent passport-size Photograph (maximum size 100KB  in JPG format).
  • Upload your specimen signature (maximum size 100KB  in JPG format).
  • Upload scanned copies of the relevant documents (maximum size 200KB each document in JPG/PDF format).
  • Read the instructions and declaration carefully by clicking the ‘Declaration’ box.
  • Preview your data and confirm details.
  • Make payment of Fee through the Credit/Debit card/Net Banking.
  • A payment confirmation message is sent to you through SMS and email.
  • Press the Next button to see the form preview.
  • After the final submission of the online application form, you may download the filled-in application form and keep a printout for your records.

Documents to be uploaded

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Direct link to apply online

