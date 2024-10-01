IGNOU admission 2024: Last date extended for July session fresh ODL, online courses, new date here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU admission: Deadline extended for ODL, Online courses

IGNOU admission 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for fresh admission against the July 2024 academic session. Students seeking admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online programs can submit their applications before October 15. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for September 30.

The last date for fresh admissions for the July 2024 session has been extended until October 15, 2024 for all programs offered in ODL/Online mode (except for semester-based and certificate programs). This information was shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Click on 'register online' tab followed by 'fresh admission'

A PDF will open containing the links of online applications

Now, click on the relevant link you wish to apply for

A new page will appear where you need to click on 'register'

Register yourself before proceeding to online applications

Login using generated credentials

Proceed with the application form

Fill out application form, upload all required documents, pay and submit

Download and save the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Documents Required