Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
  5. IGNOU admission 2024: Last date extended for July session fresh ODL, online courses, new date here

IGNOU admission 2024: Last date extended for July session fresh ODL, online courses, new date here

IGNOU has extended the last date of application registration for the online distance learning (ODL) and online programs for July academic session 2024-25. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 10:54 IST
IGNOU admission 2024
Image Source : FILE IGNOU admission: Deadline extended for ODL, Online courses

IGNOU admission 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for fresh admission against the July 2024 academic session. Students seeking admission to online distance learning (ODL) and online programs can submit their applications before October 15. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for September 30. 

The last date for fresh admissions for the July 2024 session has been extended until October 15, 2024 for all programs offered in ODL/Online mode (except for semester-based and certificate programs). This information was shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in
  • Click on 'register online' tab followed by 'fresh admission'
  • A PDF will open containing the links of online applications
  • Now, click on the relevant link you wish to apply for
  • A new page will appear where you need to click on 'register'
  • Register yourself before proceeding to online applications
  • Login using generated credentials
  • Proceed with the application form
  • Fill out application form, upload all required documents, pay and submit
  • Download and save the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Documents Required

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
