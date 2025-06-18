ICSI CSEET November 2025: Registration begins, how to apply, fee, and other details ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration has started. Candidates seeking admission to Company Secretaryship Course can register themselves by visiting the official website on or before October 15. Check registration dates, how to apply, fee, and other details here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration procedure for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). All those seeking admission to the Company Secretaryship Course can register themselves by visiting the official website on or before October 15. ICSI CSEET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2025. To pass the exam, the candidate should have secured 50 per cent marks in total and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before submitting their application forms.

Who is eligible?

12th appearing or passed 12th or equivalent thereto undergraduate students are eligible to apply.

How to Register for CSEET Entrance Examination?

The steps for registration for CSEET are as under:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu.in.

Click on 'online services' and then click on the drop-down option 'register for CSEET'.

Tick the required boxes and move to “proceed to CSEET registration”. Click the button.

Fill in basic details, pay the fee, and upload mandatory documents.

Preview application.

Click on the “Confirm Application” button after previewing.

Select Payment Mode and Click on the Next Button.

Transaction ID Generation- Note the transaction ID for future reference.

On Successful Payment, you will be registered for CSEET, and the same will be

intimated through email/sms on the registered email ID/mobile number. You can

appear for the CSEET as per the schedule sent through email/sms.

Documents required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

Guidelines to be followed

All the files should be present in one of the following formats(jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp, pdf).

The maximum allowed file size is 2 MB.

The file size of the student's photo should be between 20kb to 50kb.

File Size of the student signature should be between 10kb to 20kb.

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee: The candidates will have to pay an amount of 2,000 as an application fee.