ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates out, check complete time table for executive, professional courses

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
     
ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates have been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who will appear in the CS June 2025 exam can check the timetable from the official website of ICSI,icsi.edu.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024 11:16 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 11:33 IST
ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates out

ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for the June 2025 company secretary (CS) executive and CS professional exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the timetable from ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. 

According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm. The exam aspirants will get 15 minutes to read the question paper from 9.00 am to 9.15 am. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule below.

ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates

Date Executive Programme (Syllabus – 2022)  Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2017) Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2022)
June 1 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1) Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module – I) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1) 
June 2 Capital Market and Securities Laws

(Group-2)

 Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence
 (Module – II) 		 Strategic Management and Corporate Finance
 (Group-2)
June 3 Company Law and Practice (Group-1) Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges
 (Module – III)		 Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)
June 4 Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2) Advanced Tax Laws (Module – I) Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)
June 5 Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1) Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up (Module – II) Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)
June 6 Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2) Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam.] (Module – III)

Elective 2 (one out of below 5 subjects) [Open Book Exam.] (Group-2)

-Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

-Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning

-Labour Laws and Practice

-Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice

-Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice 
June 7 No Exam No Exam No Exam
June 8 Corporate Accounting and Financial Management
 (Group-1)		 Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module – I)

Elective 1 (one out of below 4 subjects)
[Open Book Exam.] (Group-1)

-CSR and Social Governance

-Internal and Forensic Audit

-Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice

-Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber
Security – Laws and Practice
June 9   Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies
 (Module – II)		  
June 10 No Exam

Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects
[Open Book Exam.] (Module – III)

(i) Banking - Law and Practice
(ii) Insurance - Law and Practice
(iii) Intellectual Property Rights – Laws and Practices
(iv) Labour Laws and Practice
(v) Insolvency – Law and Practice

 No Exam

 

