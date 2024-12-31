ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates out, check complete time table for executive, professional courses

ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for the June 2025 company secretary (CS) executive and CS professional exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the timetable from ICSI's official website, icsi.edu.
According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm. The exam aspirants will get 15 minutes to read the question paper from 9.00 am to 9.15 am. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule below.
ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates
|Date
|Executive Programme (Syllabus – 2022)
|Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2017)
|Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2022)
|June 1
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1)
|Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module – I)
|Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1)
|June 2
|Capital Market and Securities Laws
(Group-2)
|Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence
(Module – II)
|Strategic Management and Corporate Finance
(Group-2)
|June 3
|Company Law and Practice (Group-1)
|Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges
(Module – III)
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)
|June 4
|Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2)
|Advanced Tax Laws (Module – I)
|Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)
|June 5
|Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1)
|Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up (Module – II)
|Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)
|June 6
|Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2)
|Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam.] (Module – III)
|
Elective 2 (one out of below 5 subjects) [Open Book Exam.] (Group-2)
-Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation
-Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning
-Labour Laws and Practice
-Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice
-Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice
|June 7
|No Exam
|No Exam
|No Exam
|June 8
|Corporate Accounting and Financial Management
(Group-1)
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module – I)
|
Elective 1 (one out of below 4 subjects)
-CSR and Social Governance
-Internal and Forensic Audit
-Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice
-Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber
|June 9
|Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies
(Module – II)
|June 10
|No Exam
|
Elective 1 out of below 5 subjects
(i) Banking - Law and Practice
|No Exam