ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates out, check complete time table for executive, professional courses

ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for the June 2025 company secretary (CS) executive and CS professional exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the timetable from ICSI's official website, icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm. The exam aspirants will get 15 minutes to read the question paper from 9.00 am to 9.15 am. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule below.

ICSI CS June 2025 exam dates