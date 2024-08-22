ICSI CS June 2024 result to be announced on THIS Date; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CS June 2024 result soon

CS June 2024 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the CS Professional and Executive Program results. As per the notification released by the exam authority, the ICSI CS Professional Result and ICSI CS Executive Result will be announced on August 25. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the result will be activated on the official website, icsi.edu.

What is CS Professional, Executive Result release date and time?

As per the official announcement, ICSI Professional results will be announced at 11 am. Meanwhile, the result for the executive programme will be released at 2 pm. Once the results are out, the link to the results will be shared on the official website of the institute, icsi.edu.

How to download ICSI CS June result 2024?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Click on the 'result'

Now, click on the link that reads, 'CS Professional and Executive Program result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

CS Professional and Executive Program result will appear on the screen

Download and save CS Professional and Executive Program result for future reference

Along with the CS Professional and Executive Program result, Candidates will be able to check their subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the official website immediately after the declaration of the results. No physical copy of the results/marksheets will be issued. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their results for their results.