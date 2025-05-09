ICAI postpones CA May 2025 Inter, final exams amid India-Pakistan conflict: details here ICAI CA Inter, final exams have been postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule will be released in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 scheduled between 9th May 2025 and 14th May 2025. This decision has been taken because of the tense and security situation in the Country. The new dates of the exams will be shared in due course.

The official notice reads, ''No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025/II: In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed. The revised dates will be announced in due course. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.''

According to the previous exam schedule, CA Intermediate May 2025 Group 1 exams were set for May 3, 5, and 7. Group 2 exams were planned for May 9, 11, and 14. Similarly, May 2, 4, and 6 were allocated for CA Final Group 1 exams, while Group 2 exams were scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13.

CA May 2025 Inter, final exam new date

The institute has said that the revised dates will be announced in due course. The candidates have been advised to keep in touch with the official authorities for latest updates.

As tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan, schools in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar have been closed. Additionally, Panjab University in Chandigarh has postponed exams scheduled for May 9, 10, and 12. The new exam dates will be announced at a later time, according to a university statement. Police leave has been cancelled, and the district administration is maintaining a high level of alertness.