Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
  5. ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result to be out tomorrow - when and where to download

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam results will be announced tomorrow, October 29. Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of ICAI, icai.org. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 12:41 IST
ICAI CA September Foundation, Inter exam result soon
Image Source : FILE ICAI CA September Foundation, Inter exam result tomorrow, October 30.

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam results. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download scorecards from the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the results are expected to be released tomorrow, October 30. Candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website. Once the result link is out, the candidates will be able to access it on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

The official notice reads, ''the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website, icai.nic.in.''

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result: Where to download

  • Visit the official website, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org
  • Navigate the link to the 'ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, registration number, and submit
  • ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save scorecards for future reference

Websites to check

Once the results are announced, the candidates can check ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam marksheets at the following websites.

  • icai.org
  • icai.nic.in

What is ICAI?

The full of ICAI is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It is a national professional accounting body in India and plays an important role in establishing and managing the accountancy profession in India. It was established in 1949 under the Chartered Accountants Act and its primary responsibility is to regulate and manage the professional development, training and education of Chartered Accountants of the country.

