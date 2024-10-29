ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result to be out tomorrow - when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA September Foundation, Inter exam result tomorrow, October 30.

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam results. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download scorecards from the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the results are expected to be released tomorrow, October 30. Candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website. Once the result link is out, the candidates will be able to access it on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

The official notice reads, ''the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website, icai.nic.in.''

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result: Where to download

Visit the official website, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Navigate the link to the 'ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, registration number, and submit

ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam result will appear on the screen

Download and save scorecards for future reference

Websites to check

Once the results are announced, the candidates can check ICAI CA September 2024 Foundation, Inter exam marksheets at the following websites.

icai.org

icai.nic.in

What is ICAI?

The full of ICAI is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It is a national professional accounting body in India and plays an important role in establishing and managing the accountancy profession in India. It was established in 1949 under the Chartered Accountants Act and its primary responsibility is to regulate and manage the professional development, training and education of Chartered Accountants of the country.