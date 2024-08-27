Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released at eservices.icai.org, exam from September 13 onwards

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released at eservices.icai.org, exam from September 13 onwards

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. Check exam date, how to download and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 18:53 IST
ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released
Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the  September session of CA Foundation. Candidates who applied for the CA Foundation 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20 at various exam centres. The duration of the exam will be three hours for papers 1 and 2 whereas the duration for papers 3 and 4 will be two hours. The paper 1 and 2 exams will be conducted from 2 to 5 pm whereas papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 to 4 pm. 

Students who have completed the registration process can access their call letters from the official website, eservices.icai.org. To download their call letters, candidates need to enter their registration number and password. The ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card will contain their name, application number, program details, exam venue, exam date, and more. Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024?

  • Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details
  • ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with an identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without call letters. Candidates can directly download ICAI CA foundation 2024 admit card by clicking on the above link.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement