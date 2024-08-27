ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released at eservices.icai.org, exam from September 13 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card released

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the September session of CA Foundation. Candidates who applied for the CA Foundation 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20 at various exam centres. The duration of the exam will be three hours for papers 1 and 2 whereas the duration for papers 3 and 4 will be two hours. The paper 1 and 2 exams will be conducted from 2 to 5 pm whereas papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

Students who have completed the registration process can access their call letters from the official website, eservices.icai.org. To download their call letters, candidates need to enter their registration number and password. The ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card will contain their name, application number, program details, exam venue, exam date, and more. Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation 2024 admit card

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with an identity proof on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without call letters. Candidates can directly download ICAI CA foundation 2024 admit card by clicking on the above link.