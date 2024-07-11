ICAI CA final and inter results 2024 out, direct link here | Check toppers list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

ICAI CA Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today (July 11) declared the CA final and inter results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check their result can visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org or icai.org or icai.nic.in. To pass it, it is mandatory to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each individual paper and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in each group.

ICAI CA May Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who want to check their results can follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of ICAI icai.org.

Click on the link to check ICAI CA Result 2024 on the home page.

A new page will open and candidates who want to check their results will have to submit their login details to access the result page.

On submitting the login credentials, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and save the page.

Download the page and take a print out of it for future needs.

Here's direct links

Names of final toppers

Rank 1: R Shivam Mishra – 83.33%

Rank 2: Varsha Arora – 80%

Rank 3: Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Gilman Salim Ansari – 79.50%

Names of inter toppers

Rank 1: Kushagra Roy scored 89.67%

Rank 2: Yug Sachin Karia and Yagya Lalit Chandak scored 87.67%

Rank 3: Manit Singh Bhatia and Hiresh Kashiramka scored 86.50%

Pass Percentile

Group 1: 27.35%

Group 2: 36.35%

Both Groups: 19.88%

When was the exam held?

The ICAI CA Inter exam for Group 1 was held on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024. The Group 2 exam was held on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. The CA Final Group 1 exam was held on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024 and the Group 2 exam was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation-Evaluation Exam was held on May 14 and 16, 2024. For more information related to this, visit the official website of ICAI icai.org.

