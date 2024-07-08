ICAI CA Inter, foundation exam 2024 form released for September session at icai.org, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI ICAI CA Inter foundation exam 2024 form released

CA Inter, Foundation Exam 2024 form: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam forms for CA Inter, Foundation Exam 2024 for the September Session. All those who appeared in the said exam can apply online for the exam on or before the last date. As per the notification, the last date to submit online application forms without a late fee is July 20. The September session exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to 23.

How to fill CA Inter, foundation exam 2024 form?

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org

Login using username and password

Fill out the application form carefully

Pay the required fee

Upload documents, photo, signature

Save application form for future reference

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates must be registered in the foundation course by May 1 at the latest. They must have converted from CPT to foundation when they filled out the exam form. Additionally, they must have either appeared for class 12 from a recognized board and their class 12 admit card or mark sheet must be uploaded in the SSP.

ICAI CA Inter, foundation exam 202​4: Fee details

The examination fees for the CA Inter September 2024 exam vary based on the group applied for and the test center location. In India, candidates applying for a single group or unit (excluding Group 2) will pay an exam fee of Rs 1,500. With a late fee of Rs 600, the total becomes Rs 2,100. For those opting for both groups or specifically Unit 2, the exam fee is Rs 2,700, with a late fee also set at Rs 600, making the total fee Rs 3,300. These fees are structured to accommodate candidates across different groups and ensure timely registration to avoid additional charges.

In Nepal and Bhutan, Candidates in single groups/units have to pay Rs. 2,200 as exam fee. After the last date, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 600 as a late fee. Candidates in both groups/unit 2 have to pay Rs. 3.400 as exam fee, Rs. 600 as late fee. The candidates from AbuDhabi/Bahrain/Doha/Dubai/Muscat/Kuwait applying for single groups/units all except 2 will have to pay USD 325, USD 10 as a late fee.