Goa NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling date revised, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Goa NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling date extended

Goa NEET PG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has extended the Goa National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 choice filling dates. According to the official notice, medical aspirants can now submit their choices of college and programme by February 3, 2025. The choice-filling process can be completed through the official website, dte.goa.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of application form was January 22, 2025.



The seat allotment results will be out after the completion of the choice-filling procedure. Candidates will be allotted seats in the medical colleges based on their NEET PG rank, MDS rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria. Candidates who fail to submit their choices and preferences will not be considered for the remaining seats in the third round.

Once the merit list is out, the eligible candidates will have to report to the allotted institute along with their required documents to confirm their seats. Goa NEET PG 2024 merit list will be prepared based on the applications submitted. A provisional merit list will be released first, followed by the final merit list, which will include the candidate's details such as name, rank in the state merit exam, NEET PG rank, date of birth, percentile score, and other details.

What documents are required at the time of Goa NEET PG 2024 counselling?

The candidates will have to carry the following list of documents while appearing for NEET PG 2024 counselling.