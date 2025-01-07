GATE admit card 2025 out, here's direct link, exam schedule, guidelines, more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE admit card 2025 out

GATE admit card 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has finally released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. All those who registered for the exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The GATE admit card 2024 link can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. According to the schedule, the institute will conduct the exam at various exam centres on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to download and preserve the call letter copy for future reference.

Simple steps to download GATE 2025 admit card

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 admit card' link

It will redirect you to 'GATE GOAPS portal

Login using credentials such as enrollment ID and password

Once logged in, GATE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Check details mentioned on the admit card

Download GATE 2025 admit card and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on GATE 2025 admit card

Candidates can check the following details on their GATE 2025 hall ticket, in case of any error, they may reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.

Name of the candidate

Photo of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Enrollment ID

Roll number

Test paper code

Exam centre and centre code

Exam date and timing

Exam day guidelines and instructions

Candidates must bring a print-out of the downloaded Admit Card on A4-sized paper to the Examination for verification along with the original and valid photo Identity Document (NO photocopy/ scanned copy/ an expired document), which was specified during the filling up of the online application (for example- Aadhaar-UID, Aadhaar Virtual-ID, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID and Driving License).

