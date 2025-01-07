GATE admit card 2025 out, here's direct link, exam schedule, guidelines, more

GATE admit card 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has finally released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. All those who registered for the exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The GATE admit card 2024 link can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. According to the schedule, the institute will conduct the exam at various exam centres on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to download and preserve the call letter copy for future reference.
Simple steps to download GATE 2025 admit card
- Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in
- Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 admit card' link
- It will redirect you to 'GATE GOAPS portal
- Login using credentials such as enrollment ID and password
- Once logged in, GATE 2025 admit card will appear on the screen
- Check details mentioned on the admit card
- Download GATE 2025 admit card and save it for future reference
Details mentioned on GATE 2025 admit card
Candidates can check the following details on their GATE 2025 hall ticket, in case of any error, they may reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.
- Name of the candidate
- Photo of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Enrollment ID
- Roll number
- Test paper code
- Exam centre and centre code
- Exam date and timing
- Exam day guidelines and instructions
Direct link to download GATE 2025 admit card
Candidates must bring a print-out of the downloaded Admit Card on A4-sized paper to the Examination for verification along with the original and valid photo Identity Document (NO photocopy/ scanned copy/ an expired document), which was specified during the filling up of the online application (for example- Aadhaar-UID, Aadhaar Virtual-ID, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID and Driving License).
