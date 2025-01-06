GATE admit card 2024 to be out tomorrow, here's expected time, easy steps to download call letters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE admit card 2024 tomorrow, January 7,

GATE admit card 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. According to the schedule, the exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 and the admit cards for the same will be released tomorrow, January 7. Initially, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 2 but the release date was later postponed due to administrative reasons. As per reports, it is expected that the GATE 2024 admit card link will be activated around 11 am.

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download GATE 2024 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE admit card 2024: How to download?