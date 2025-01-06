Monday, January 06, 2025
     
GATE admit card 2024 to be out tomorrow, here's expected time, easy steps to download call letters

GATE admit card 2024 will be released tomorrow, January 7. All those who are eagerly waiting for the call letters can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 15:58 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 16:17 IST
GATE admit card 2024 release date
Image Source : INDIA TV GATE admit card 2024 tomorrow, January 7,

GATE admit card 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. According to the schedule, the exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 and the admit cards for the same will be released tomorrow, January 7. Initially, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 2 but the release date was later postponed due to administrative reasons. As per reports, it is expected that the GATE 2024 admit card link will be activated around 11 am.

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download GATE 2024 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE admit card 2024: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'GATE admit card 2024'
  • It will redirect you to the login page'
  • Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details
  • GATE admit card 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save GATE admit card 2024 for future reference
