GATE 2025: Registration process to start from August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- how to apply, fee and more

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to start the registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who are planning to appear in the GATE 2025 exam can register themselves between August 24 to September 26. The applications can be submitted at the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two sessions. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE 2025 admit cards will be available on the official website on January 2. No printed copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the 'GATE 2025 registration link'

Enter your basic details on the registration window before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed to the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Application Form

All candidates including international candidates need to pay Rs—1800 as a registration fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category such as scheduled tribe/schedule caste and PwD candidates need to pay Rs. 900/-.

Documents Required