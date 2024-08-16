GATE 2025: Registration process to start from August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- how to apply, fee and more

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to start the registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who are planning to appear in the GATE 2025 exam can register themselves between August 24 to September 26. The applications can be submitted at the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two sessions. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE 2025 admit cards will be available on the official website on January 2. No printed copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in
- Click on the 'GATE 2025 registration link'
- Enter your basic details on the registration window before proceeding to the application form
- On successful registration, proceed to the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference
Application Form
All candidates including international candidates need to pay Rs—1800 as a registration fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category such as scheduled tribe/schedule caste and PwD candidates need to pay Rs. 900/-.
Documents Required
- A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.
- Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).
- Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable).
- Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).
- Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.