GATE 2025: COAP counselling schedule revised again for MTech admissions, PSU recruitment - check details

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has revised the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 schedule. According to the new schedule, GATE COAP 2025 round 2 allotment will be done between May 23 and 25 on the official portal — gate.iisc.ac.in/COAP2025. This revision comes just days after round 1 concluded its registration procedure on May 20.

Candidates participating in the COAP second round must view offers and make their decision by May 25, a day earlier than the previously announced deadline of May 26. The Institute has also revised the counselling dates for subsequent rounds.

GATE 2025: COAP counselling schedule

Round 2: May 23 (10:00 AM) – May 25 (6:00 PM)

Round 3: May 29 – June 1

Round 4: June 5 – June 7

Round 5: June 11 – June 13

Round 6: June 17 – June 19

Round 7: June 23 – June 25

Round 8: June 29 – June 30

Round 9: July 4 – July 5

What is COAP?

COAP or Common Offer Acceptance Portal is an online platform for managing admission offers for various postgraduate engineering programmes such as M.Tech, MS, and PhD at participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other institutions. It is a central application procedure for candidates to receive their offers from participating institutions in one place. It allows candidates to rank their preferred choices and indicate which offers they want to accept, reject, or retain and wait for higher preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Is it necessary for a candidate to register at COAP?

All participating institutes will request a COAP registration number on their M.Tech. admissions portal. Admission offers from these institutes will only be available through COAP. To review and decide on the most preferred offer(s), candidates must register on COAP and log in. Without registering, candidates cannot access any offers posted on the COAP portal.

Can I apply for M.Tech/Job at a participating institute/PSU through COAP?

No. COAP does not serve as a portal for M.Tech. admissions or job applications. Candidates must apply separately to each institute for M.Tech. admissions or to PSUs for job opportunities.

Who can register at this Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP)?

Candidates seeking or applying for M.Tech. admissions in any COAP-participating institute, and holding a valid GATE score (2025, 2024, or 2023), are eligible to register at COAP.