GATE 2024 registration window with a late fee closing today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check eligibility, steps

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will close the registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so with an additional fee of Rs. 500 on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

According to the notification, the late application fee is now Rs. 1400 for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and for all others, it is Rs. 2300. However, the candidates who had applied before the deadline of October 13 can add papers till today with the regular fee, according to IISc.

After completion of this procedure, the application form correction window will start on November 7 and close on November 11.

Who is eligible for the exam?

Candidates with an Undergraduate degree from a recognized university in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, or Humanities disciplines are eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 exam. Also, the candidates who are studying in the final year of their graduation are eligible to appear in the exam.

What is GATE 2024 exam date?

The institute will conduct the entrance exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024 and the results will be declared on March 16.

