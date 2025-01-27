FMGE scorecard 2025 to be out today, foreign medical graduate exam results available on natboard.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY FMGE scorecard 2025 out today

FMGE scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session today, January 27, 2025. Medical aspirants will be able to download FMGE 2025 scorecards from the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in, once released.

How to download FMGE scorecard 2025?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in

Navigate the link to the 'FMGE scorecard 2025' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your user ID and password

FMGE scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save FMGE scorecard 2025 for future reference

The board has already released the results for the FMGE December session results on January 19, 2025. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their results can do so from the official website of NBEMS. The FMGE 2025 result contains the candidates’ roll number, marks scored, and their qualifying status. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) was conducted on January 12. The board has kept the results of seven candidates “WITHHELD” due to NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee/ Unfair Means Case/ Court Matter/ Security clearance from MHA. The board has announced that if ineligibility is detected at any stage of FMGE, the candidature shall be cancelled even if the result has been announced and/or the Pass Certificate has been issued.

FMGE scorecard 2025 release date and time

According to the official announcement, the FMGE 2025 scorecards are scheduled to be released on January 27. However, the exact time of release is unknown. "The scorecard shall be available for download to the candidates through applicant login using the User ID and Password, likely within a week of the declaration of result", NBEMS said in the official notification. The candidates are advised to keep track on the official website of NBEMS for the latest updates.