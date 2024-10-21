Monday, October 21, 2024
     
  Extended! UP DElEd 2024 registration window to close after two days - check schedule, steps to register, fee

UP DElEd 2024 registration window will be closed after two days, October 23. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms yet can do so before the closure of application window. Check new schedule, how to apply, fee, and other latest information.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2024 11:37 IST
UP DElEd registration window to close after two days
Image Source : FREEPIK UP DElEd registration window to close after two days

UP DElEd 2024 registration: The Uttar Pradesh, Exam Regulatory Authority has extended the UP DElEd 2024 registration deadline. Candidates interested in taking admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) program can submit their application forms before the new deadline. According to the latest update, the registration forms can be submitted by  October 22, 2024, and the application fee can be paid by October 23. Candidates can pay to print their forms until October 25. The entire process can be done at the official website, updeled.gov.in. Initially, the last date for submission of the application was October 9. 

UP DElEd 2024 registration: Steps to register?

  • Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'UP DElEd 2024 registration'
  • A login window will appear on screen
  • Register yourself by providing details
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UP DElEd 2024 registration: Fee

  • General/OBC - Rs. 700/-
  • SC/ST: Rs. 500/-
  • PwD category: Rs. 200/-

UP DElEd 2024 registration: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves an entrance exam, counselling, and document verification. Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for further process. Candidates must qualify in all stages. The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage obtained in high school, intermediate and graduation exams.

According to the previous timeline, the state merit list was scheduled to be released on October 16 and the first phase of counselling was scheduled from October 17 to 30. The admission process for the first round was to be completed by November 13.

Who is eligible to register for the UP DElEd 2024 exam?

To qualify for the exam, candidates must be between 18 and 35 years old and hold a bachelor’s degree. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for more updates.

Direct link to register

