DU UG admissions 2025: B.com remains top choice, check programme, college, and stream-wise preferences Delhi University has released the first round of data for the 2025 undergraduate admission process, conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Check details here.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) has announced the details of its first round of undergraduate admissions for 2025, which were conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to the university's data, B.Com has emerged as the most popular choice among undergraduate programs, receiving 1,990,966 applications across various colleges. The application process began on June 17, 2025, and the registration for the second phase has now closed. Among the individual colleges, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) received the highest number of first-preference applications, with 38,795 candidates selecting it as their top choice, followed by Hindu College, Hansraj College, St Stephen’s, and Miranda House.

Women candidates share a higher number of applications

This year, the varsity has received a total of 3,05,357 registrations on the CSAS portal, out of which 2,39,890 candidates completed the process by submitting their programme and college preferences. Notably, the number of applications from women candidates was higher with 1,27,284 applications, recording 53.06% of the total. While the male candidates recorded 46.93% with 1,12,603 applications. Three transgender individuals also applied their choices. A total of 512 candidates from the orphan quota and 7,243 under the single girl child quota.