DU UG admission 2024: Mop-up round choice filling window open - direct link here

DU UG admission 2024: The University of Delhi (UoD) has started the mop-up round choice filling process today, September 30. Students who have registered for the mop-up round can enter the choice of course and college for the seat allotment round. The last date for submitting the choices for allotment is October 2. According to the official notice, colleges will select and grant admission between October 3 and 5, while the last date for depositing fee is October 6.

DU UG admission 2024: How to fill up choices for mop-up round?

Visit the official website of DU, du.ac.in

Click on the admission portal

Click on the 'mop up' round

Login using credentials

Select course, college and submit

The university closed the registration for the DU UG mop-up round 2024 on September 29. According to official data, there are a total of 4,759 vacant seats for the DU UG mop-up round 2024. The university has received a total of 9,616 registrations for participation in the DU UG 2024 mop-up round. Admission to the mop-up round will be based on the merit score in the qualifying exam, as per the programme-specific eligibility criteria. According to the official data, a total of 311 course options are being offered for colleges and programmes.

Documents Required

Class 10 examination certificate Class 10 mark sheet Class 12 mark sheet Class 12 provisional certificate, original certificate, Character certificate CUET scorecard SC, ST, PwD, CW, KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate (in the name of the Applicant) as in the central list Transfer Certificate from school, college as well as Migration Certificate from Board or University are required from those students who have passed the senior secondary exam from outside Delhi Two passport size self-attested photographs.

DU UG admission 2024 mop up round choice filling window