DU UG 2024 mop up round admission registration begins at du.ac.in - dates, eligibility, fee, more

The University of Delhi (UoD) has started the registration procedure for the mop-up round for admissions to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Candidates can now register themselves at the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

Important dates:

Along with the registration window, the varsity has released the list of shortlisted colleges and programmes for the mop-up round. Candidates can only apply for the mentioned colleges and programmes through mop up round. The window for mop-up round registration will remain available till September 29, 11.59 pm.

Candidates will be able to apply to colleges and programmes between September 30 and October 2. The colleges will select and grant admissions against the DU UG mop-up round from October 3 to 5. The last date to pay the admission fee is October 6.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who are not admitted to any programme of any college of the university and wish to take admission in the shortlisted colleges and programme in the mop-up portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in/mopup, as per the schedule. Candidates who have already registered on the CSAS UG 2024 platform will not have to pay any registration fees. However, the candidates who are submitting fresh applications will have to pay the application fee.

It should be noted that those who are already admitted to any college of the university based on CUET score, through CSAS 2024 platform, will not be able to apply.

Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs. 250/- while SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/-.

Instructions to be followed

While registering on the mop-up admission portal, candidates must ensure their documents are updated and valid. The colleges may ask for all relevant documents, as deemed appropriate from candidates at the time of admission.

At the time of granting admission, the colleges will check the minimum eligibility, program specific eligibility, category documents, and other aspects as slated in the Bulletin of Information - UG 2024 and CSAS (UG) 2024.

