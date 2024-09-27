DUSU Elections 2024: Scuffle breaks out between teacher, NSUI candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scuffle breaks out between teacher NSUI candidate

A scuffle broke out at the Law Center-2 in DU's North Campus between Lokesh Chaudhary, NSUI's Joint secretary candidate, and his colleagues. It is alleged that Chaudhary, wearing his election badge, attempted to enter a booth and got into a fight with the staff, including Prof. Anupam Jha, who was on duty as Election in charge. Jha was reportedly mistreated and beaten during the incident.

Phase 1 voting underway

The voting for the Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) is underway amid heavy security at the north and south campuses. Heavy police deployment was made at both campuses for the smooth functioning of the elections. Students from various colleges of DU are casting their votes for the election of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

Around 1.40 lakh students are eligible to vote. Voting will be held in two phases. Morning shift students will cast their votes till 1 pm and evening shift students will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. A total of 21 candidates are contesting the elections, including eight for the post of president, five for the post of vice president and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary.

The main contest is between this year is between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Student Union of India (NSUI) and the Left alliance of All India Student Association (AISA) and Student Federation of India (SFI).

