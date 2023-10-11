DU UG Admission 2023: Mop up round registration starts at admission.uod.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2023: Mop up round registration begins

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the online mop-up round for undergraduate courses today, October 11. All those seeking admission can apply at the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The list of the colleges and courses for the mop-up round is available on the official website. Candidates can check the college name and courses before applying to the mop-up round. The authorities have stated that the decision to administer the mop-up round is taken on the instructions of the UGC.

DU UG admission 2023: Seat allotment result to be out on October 20

The university will complete the mop-up round seat allotment by October 20. Students are required to follow the instructions laid by the college for the mop-up round. Admission to the undergraduate courses is being done on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) 2023. If the seat still remains vacant after admitting candidates, the college will grant admission on the basis of qualifying exams. Students should note that there will be no application fee for registering for this round. They will have to keep their documents up-to-date.

DU UG admission 2023: What are the documents required for Mop-up round

Candidates are required to keep the following documents ready while appearing for the mop-up round.