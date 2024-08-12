DU UG 2024 admission: First allocation list to be out on August 16, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE University of Delhi (UoD)

DU UG 2024 admission: The University of Delhi (UoD) is all set to release the first allocation list for the undergraduate programmes. As per the notification released by DU, the first CSAS allocation list will be released on August 16. Once out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of DU, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

On August 12, the varsity released a simulated rank list of the students seeking admission to different undergraduate programs for the academic year 2024-25. Students can check the rankings at the official website, dua.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the information, the list is based on the CUET UG scores and preferences filled during the CSAS phase 1. Students who want to make changes to their preferences can do so by visiting the official website of DU, du.ac.in, or admission.uod.ac.in. The window will be closed at 11.59 pm today, August 12. The first CSAS allocation list will be released on August 16.

According to the officials, this is not the final list but is designed to help students assess the likelihood of being allocated to a specific programme. This will changed based on the candidate's adjustments to their programme and college preferences.

Over 2.4 lakh applications received

More than 2.4 lakh students have registered for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25. As many as,71,000 seats across more than 65 colleges will be filled through this admission procedure.

Phase 3 registration to start on August 16

The online registration procedure for the DU UG 2024 admission will start on August 16 and will deal with seat allotment, and admissions based on candidate's college-course preferences. Candidates can accept their seats by August 18. Institutes will verify and approve the admissions of students by August 20. The last date for submission of the online application fee for the first admission round is August 21.

What is simulated rank?

Based on the candidates' provided preferences and CUET scores, a simulated rank list offers approximate rankings. These rankings shouldn't be taken as an explicit or implicit promise, nor should they be used to set reasonable expectations or serve as the final rankings for the assignment of any college, department, center, or program of study. Candidates can change, edit, add, remove, or rearrange their choices after the simulated ranks are announced. However, as only the saved preferences will be applied to the final allocation, applicants must 'save' their preferences on a frequent basis.

