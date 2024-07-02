DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result announced at pgadmission.uod.ac.in, here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result out

DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the results of the PG second seat allotment result 2024 today, July 2. All those who participated in the DU second round counselling 2024 can download their results from the official website of DU, pgadmission.uod.ac.in. To download DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result, the candidates are required to use their CUET UG registration number and date of birth. The link to the results can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

The varsity provided the time for applicants to accept the seats till today, 5 pm, whereas the last date for verification and approval of the application by the department, centre, or college is July 8. To finalize the seat, the candidates can pay a fee for the first CSAS PG round by July 9 by 4.59 pm. If the candidate fails to pay the acceptance fee within the deadline, the seat will be cancelled. Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards.

How to download DU PG 2024 results?

Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Round 1 CSAS result' under PG admission 2024 section on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the credentials and click on 'submit'

Round 1 CSAS result will appear on the screen

Download DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

DU PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment result: Details mentioned on scorecards

Candidates name

Programme name

College name

Candidates application number

Rank

Category

A total of 13,500 seats for postgraduate programmes will be filled through this admission procedure, which includes seats for the non-collegiate women's education board. Additionally, the varsity will offer mid-entry admissions for vacant seats to applicants who did not apply during the initial DU CSAS application period. The application window will be accessible at admission.uod.ac.in. While submitting the application forms during the mid-entry rounds, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable mid-entry of Rs. 1,000. There will be no option for upgrades during the mid-entry round The DU LLB 2024 mid-entry will be conducted from July 11 to 13.