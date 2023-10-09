DU BTech Admission 2023: Spot Round 3 allotment result today at engineering.uod.ac.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech Admission 2023 spot round three seat allocation result today

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the third round seat allotment list for B.Tech. programme for the academic year 2023-24. The candidates can download DU BTech spot admission round 3 seat allocation list from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

All those who will be selected in the DU BTech Spot round 3 seat allotment can accept their allocated seat from October 9 to 11. After that, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications by October 12. The last date for the online application fee is October 13.

To download Delhi University BTech Spot Admission 2023, candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

DU BTech Admission 2023 Spot Round 3 allotment result: How to download

Visit the official website of UoD, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Allocations Seats – B.Tech. Admission 2023 – SPOT Admission Round – III'

It will take you to a new PDF

Check the PDF and download a copy for future reference

Already admitted candidates will be auto-upgraded to the B.Tech. programs according to their preferences on the basis of the availability of seats. Candidates who had applied for B.tech and were not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round three can also participate in the third round of the seat allotment. Such candidates will have to opt for the spot round through his/her dashboard. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.