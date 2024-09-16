DU Admission 2024: Spot round 1 schedule announced at admission.uod.ac.in, registration begins on September 18

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU Admission 2024 Spot round 1 schedule announced

DU Admission 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the seat allocation schedule for the admission process for undergraduate programmes across its various colleges for the academic year 2024-25 under Spot Round 1. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can check the complete schedule on the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the admission procedure for spot admissions will start on September 18 at 10 am and will remain available till September 19. The announcement of the results will be done on September 21 at 3 pm.

Candidates who applied for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but have not admitted to any college as of 5 pm on September 17 are eligible to participate in the Spot Round-I admission process. To participate, candidates must opt for 'Spot Admission' through their dashboard which is accessible at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Once a seat is allocated, candidates will have time until 11.59 pm on September 22 to accept the offer. The last date for making the online payment to secure the seat is 4.59 pm on September 24. The notification further stated that candidates will only be able to select programme-college combinations where seats are vacant, based on their category.

Candidates must accept the seat allocated in a Spot round. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of their eligibility for admission to Delhi University and they will be excluded from CSAS(UG)-2024 admission process.

Additionally, candidates should note there will be no option for upgrading or withdrawing seats during the Spot Admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent Spot admission rounds, the notification mentioned.

Furthermore, the dashboards of all admitted candidates will be locked in freeze mode, and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 5 pm on September 17, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)