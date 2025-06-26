Delhi University may drop subjects on Pakistan and China from MA Political Science, faculty members slam move Delhi University's standing committee on academic matters (SCOM) on Wednesday instructed the political science department to drop several postgraduate papers proposed for introduction that focused on Pakistan and China.

New Delhi:

Delhi University is considering removing certain subjects from its MA in Political Science syllabus, particularly those focusing on Pakistan, China, Islam, and Political Violence. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF), the Standing Committee for Academic Matters, directed the removal of four elective papers — Islam and International Relations, Pakistan and the World, China's Role in the Contemporary World, and State and Society in Pakistan. A fifth paper, Religious Nationalism and Political Violence, will be reviewed at the next SCOM meeting scheduled for July 1.

Faculty members criticise the move

Subsequently, some faculty members oppose this decision. Some supporters of the change describe it as ideological censorship or accuse it of making the syllabus "India-centric" and biased.

Committee member Professor Monami Sinha stated that this move would undermine geo-political understanding. "We argued that it is imperative to study Pakistan and China in detail. Ignoring these geopolitical realities would be academically short-sighted," she said. She also highlighted the removal of references to caste, communal violence, and same-sex relationships in the revised syllabi for Sociology and Geography.

In contrast, Professor Harendra Tiwari, another committee member, supported the amendments, criticising the syllabus as "agenda-driven" and lacking balance. "Why only a paper on Islam and International Relations? Why not on Hinduism or Sikhism? We want a syllabus that benefits students and our nation," he told PTI. He added that the dropped papers will not be reinstated unless the revised syllabus adopts an "India-first" perspective.