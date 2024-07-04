Delhi University issues academic calendar for PG, BTech programs, and LLB courses, schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University issues academic calendar for PG, BTech programs, and LLB courses

The University of Delhi has released an academic calendar for the new session for the postgraduate programmes, BTech programmes, five-year integrated programmes in LLB, BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours) for Semester 1 and Semester 2. As per the schedule, the classes for the odd semesters will start from August 1. The varsity has also extended the summer vacation of the existing students till July 31 to implement the new calendar.

The official notice reads, 'In order to give effect to the above-mentioned academic calendar for the academic session 2024-25, Summer vacation in the existing academic calendar for the postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24 has been extended from July 22 to 31.'

Candidates can check the DU Academic calendar 2024-25 for PG, BTech programs, and LLB programmes below.

Classes Begin: August 1

Mid Semester Break: October 27 to November 3

Classes began after the Mid-semester break: November 4

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin: November 28

Theory exams begin: December 29 to January 1, 2025

Semester 2nd and 4th

Classes begin: January 2nd, 2025

Mid Semester Break: March 9 to 16

Classes begin after mid-semester break: March 17

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical exam begin: April 30, 2025

Theory Exam Begin: May 13, 2025

Summer Vacation: June 1 to July 20

