IGNOU launches 13 new courses across diverse disciplines, here's entire list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU launches 13 new courses across diverse disciplines

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched thirteen new programs at different levels. The launch took place during the 29th G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture event held on July 2 in honor of the university's founding vice-chancellor, G Ram Reddy.

Out of the total number of courses, four are new MBA programmes in different fields. Interested individuals can enroll for these courses through the official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before the last date to avoid any last-minute rush and delays. Students can check the list of new programmes below.

IGNOU's MBA new courses:

MBA in Construction Management

MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MBA in Agribusiness Management

MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management

New Certificate, Diploma, and Post Graduation Programmes in IGNOU

PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology

PG Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Visual Impairment

Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Hearing Impairment

Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Intellectual Disability

MA in Geeta Studies

MSc in Home Science – Community Development and Extension Management

Eligibility for MBA programmes

Students seeking admission to MBA programmes should have at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation. There will be a relaxation of 5 per cent for the candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

IGNOU admission 2024: Semester-wise fees