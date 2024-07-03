Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
IGNOU launches 13 new courses across diverse disciplines, here's entire list

Recently, IGNOU has launched thirteen new courses across diverse disciplines including four MBA programmes. Interested individuals can apply for these courses through the official admission portal. Check the entire courses list, fee structure and more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 13:02 IST
IGNOU launches 13 new courses across diverse disciplines
Image Source : FILE IGNOU launches 13 new courses across diverse disciplines

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched thirteen new programs at different levels. The launch took place during the 29th G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture event held on July 2 in honor of the university's founding vice-chancellor, G Ram Reddy.  

Out of the total number of courses, four are new MBA programmes in different fields. Interested individuals can enroll for these courses through the official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before the last date to avoid any last-minute rush and delays. Students can check the list of new programmes below.

IGNOU's MBA new courses:

  • MBA in Construction Management
  • MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
  • MBA in Agribusiness Management
  • MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management

New Certificate, Diploma, and Post Graduation Programmes in IGNOU

  • PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology
  • PG Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
  • Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Visual Impairment
  • Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Hearing Impairment
  • Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion – Intellectual Disability
  • MA in Geeta Studies
  • MSc in Home Science – Community Development and Extension Management

Eligibility for MBA programmes

Students seeking admission to MBA programmes should have at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation. There will be a relaxation of 5 per cent for the candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

IGNOU admission 2024: Semester-wise fees 

  • Semester 1: Rs. 15,500
  • Semester 2: Rs. 15,500
  • Semester 3: Rs. 17,500
  • Semester 4: Rs. 15,500
