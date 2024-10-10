Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2024 Notification: 575 vacancies out, apply online from October 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2024 Notification out

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: Delhi University has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online at the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the registration window will begin on October 14 and close on October 24 or two weeks from the date the advertisement is published in the employment news, whichever is later.

This recruitment aims to fill up 575 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the interview. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 116 posts

Professor: 145 posts

Associate Professor: 313 posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Professor: Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

Assistant Professor: Master’s degree with 55% marks or an equivalent grade. The candidate also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

Associate Professor: A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines; A master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible individuals can submit their application forms online at the official website of DU, du.ac.in. The link to the online applications will be activated on October 14. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates.

Registration Fees

Rs.2000/- for UR,

Rs.1500/- for OBC/EWS category and women applicants.

Rs.1000/- for SC/ST and

Rs.500/- for PwBD category

DU Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification

DU Associate Professor Recruitment 2024 Notification