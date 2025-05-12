CUET UG 2025 exam begins tomorrow: Dress code, prohibited items, exam guidelines, centre details The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the common university entrance exam tomorrow, May 13. Candidates who registered for the said exam and are scheduled for tomorrow's exam, can check exam guidelines before appearing in the exam. Check details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the CUET UG 2025 exams from tomorrow, May 13.For the smooth conduct of the exam, the testing agency has released CUET 2025 exam day guidelines. These guidelines include details such as Dress code, prohibited items, exam guidelines, and other relevant details related to the exam. The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted till June 3 in online (CBT) mode. Candidates who fail to follow these guidelines will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to follow these guidelines to appear in the exam.

Dress code guidelines

For Male: Light-colored, half-sleeve shirts, trousers, and open footwear (slippers/sandals); avoid full sleeves, jeans with zippers, or closed shoes.

Female Candidates: Light-colored, half-sleeve tops, salwar suits, or trousers; open footwear; avoid heavy embroidery, jewellery, or heels.

Prohibited Items in clothing: Metallic items, large buttons, or accessories like watches, belts, and jewellery.

CUET UG exam day guidelines

Registered candidates who are scheduled for tomorrow's exam are advised to follow to download their admit cards and keep a copy of their admit cards in advance to avoid last-minute hassle.

Candidates are advised to visit their exam centre in advance to avoid confusion on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to follow instructions strictly.

Candidates are advised to reach one hour prior to the exam for frisking. Entry will not be closed 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Candidates are advised to carry an admit card with a photo, a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.), a self-declaration form, and passport-sized photo.

Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle, a simple ballpoint pen, PwBD certificate (if applicable), and sugar tablets/fruits for diabetic candidates.

During the Exam: Sit at allocated seats, verify question paper, use provided rough sheets, and avoid unfair practices.

Centre Protocols: Expect thorough frisking with metal detectors; female candidates frisked by female staff in private areas.

