CUET UG 2025 registration likely to be released soon: What new changes are introduced this year? CUET UG 2025 registration process is expected to be started soon. Candidates who are preparing for the undergraduate entrance exam will be able to submit their application forms by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration process. However, the testing agency has yet not notify the date and time of the CUET notification release. Once, the notification is out, the candidates will be able to check the crucial details of the entrance exam, such as exam date, registration date, how to apply, fee, and more.

Last year, the registration procedure for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 was started on February 27, 2024.

What changes are introduced in this year's CUET UG?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has implemented several changes to this year's Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to enhance its efficiency and standardise the admission process. Key changes include a reduction in the number of subjects that candidates can choose, a transition to an exclusively Computer-Based Test format, and a uniform exam duration.

Candidates are now permitted to select subjects that they may not have studied in their Class 12 curriculum, but they are limited to choosing only five subjects on their application form, down from six. Additionally, the duration of the CUET UG exam has been standardized to 60 minutes, eliminating the previous variation that ranged from 45 to 60 minutes depending on the subject. The concept of optional questions has also been removed, making all questions in the exam compulsory. Furthermore, the hybrid model has been discontinued.

What is CUET?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) is crucial exam for the students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in centre, state and other participating universities across India.

What is the CUET UG 2025 official website?

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CUET UG 2025 notification check all the latest updates on the official website of CUET, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in and NTA.i.e. nta.ac.in.