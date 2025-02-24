CUET UG 2025 registration date soon: check new official website and other latest updates CUET UG 2025 registration date will be soon announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to register for the upcoming entrance exam through the official website. Check details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025. To provide updates about the exam, the agency has launched a new website dedicated to this upcoming entrance examination. This platform will include information such as brochures, application forms, admit cards, results, and other related updates. Candidates are advised to regularly check the new website for the latest information.

The notification and application form for CUET UG 2025 are expected to be released soon. However, there is no specific update on the same has been shared by the NTA. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding registration dates, which will be announced in due time. Before filling out the application form, candidates must verify the CUET eligibility criteria and course requirements.

What is the official website for CUET UG 2025?

For admission to various undergraduate programs, candidates will need to apply for the CUET UG 2025 entrance exam, with registration forms available on the official website, nta.ac.in, and cuet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to the CUET UG 2025 registration forms will be shared in due course.

CUET UG 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in, and cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET UG 2025 registration form'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your basic details.

On Successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the CUET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

Exam expected in May

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 for admission to UG (Undergraduate) courses in various universities across India. This list includes 46 central, 41 state, 10 government institutions, 30 deemed, and 160 private universities. According to reports, it is expected that this year the entrance exam will be conducted in May. However, there is no specific announcement on the exam dates. Last year, the exam was conducted in pen and paper mode from 15 to 18 May and in online mode from 21 to 24 May. Candidates can appear for the exam for a maximum of 5 subjects at a time. 1 hour will be given for one subject. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.