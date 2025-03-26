CUET UG 2025 correction window opens, here's what you can edit in application form CUET UG 2025 correction window has been activated on the official website. Candidates who wish to edit their application forms can do so through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in before March 28. Check latest updates here.

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency has started the correction application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET- UG) soon. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam and wish to edit their application forms can do so at cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date for editing the application form is March 28. The window for corrects shall be available till 11.50 PM. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.

All the registered candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.nta.nic.in and verify their particulars. Candidates are advised to make corrections in their particulars if required. Candidates have been advised to do the correction carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

Candidates should note that the final correction will be applicable only after the payment of any additional fees if required. In case where changes the fee amount, the candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Notably, excess fee payment will be refunded.

How to edit CUET UG 2025 application forms?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Log in to the candidate's dashboard using your Application ID, Password, and Captcha. Once logged in, you will see an option "Correction in Application Form". Click on the button. It will redirect you to the Correction Page. Enter OTP received at the registered email ID and mobile number. Click on "Verify and Proceed for Correction". Select the field you wish to edit. Make the required changes and save the application form for final submission.

What can be edited?

Candidates who are willing to change particulars in the online CUET 2025 application form should note that the following corrections are allowed.

Candidate Name

Father Name

Mother Name

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub Category/PwD/PwBD

Photograph-Image Upload

Signature - Image Upload

Exam City (All four preferences)

Note: The option to add the subjects/edit the subjects (Candidates may choose up to maximum of five subjects including languages and General Aptitude Test) will be available during the correction period.

Changes that are not allowed:

Mobile Number

Email Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Emergency Contact Number

Direct link to edit CUET UG 2025 application forms