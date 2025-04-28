CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip soon, how to download CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip will be released soon. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website of NTA. Check expected date, how to download, and other details here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG exam city slip 2025. Candidates who registered for the common university entrance test (CUET) can download their exam city slip from the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The testing agency will conduct CUET UG 2025 exam tentatively between May 08 and June 01 at various exam centres in multiple shifts. It is expected that the apex agency will release the admit cards in the first week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the city intimation slip and admit cards. Once out, the candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip from the official website using their registration number, and other details on the login. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their exam city slips.

CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on 'CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'.

CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip will appear on screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip for future reference.

What is the CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip?

CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip informs candidates about their exam centre in advance. So that the candidate can plan their travel accordingly. The admit cards for the exam will be released 3-4 days before the exam, which will be a mandatory document for the entrance exam.

Mode of Examination: CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

Medium of Examination: Medium of the Question Papers: The CUET (UG)- 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Scheme of Examination: