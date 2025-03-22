CUET UG 2025: Application deadline extended, apply by March 24, direct link here CUET UG 2025 application deadline extended to March 24. NTA opened a correction window from March 26-28. Apply now at cuet.nta.nic.in. Exam from May 8-June 1.

In a major relief for aspiring candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025. As per the latest official notification, the new deadline for submitting applications is March 24, 2025.

Candidates who have not yet registered can now submit their applications on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in before the extended deadline.

Application correction window opens on March 26

NTA has also announced that candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms from March 26 to March 28, 2025 (until 11:50 PM).

How to apply for CUET UG 2025?

Follow these steps to submit your application:

Visit the official CUET UG 2025 website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Complete the registration process and log in. Fill in the application form with the required details. Submit the application and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Exam date and other details

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 8 to June 1, 2025. Further details, including exam city allotment, admit card release, and provisional answer key, will be updated on the official website in due course.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA CUET website for the latest updates.

