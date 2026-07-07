Wayanad's tragic history of landslides and the reason why natural disasters keep coming back | EXPLAINED

Wayanad:

A major landslide struck Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, killing at least five people and triggering a large-scale rescue operation amid fears that several others may be trapped beneath the debris. The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction is underway on the tunnel road linking Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Services in Kalpetta were rushed to the site immediately after the landslide was reported. Authorities said heavy machinery and emergency personnel have been deployed as search operations continue in the rain-hit region.

The landslide comes after days of relentless rainfall. Officials said work on the tunnel project had already been suspended on Monday as a precaution due to adverse weather conditions. Wayanad recorded nearly 265 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with preliminary assessments indicating that the intense downpour likely destabilised the hillside and triggered the debris flow.

The latest tragedy once again highlights Wayanad’s growing vulnerability to landslides, driven by a combination of fragile geology, extreme rainfall events, and increasing human intervention in ecologically sensitive landscapes.

Wayanad’s history of natural disasters

Wayanad’s recent history reflects this escalating pattern.

2024 Catastrophic landslide: At Mundakkai and Chooramala claimed 300+ lives, making it Kerala’s deadliest landslide on record. Triggered by an extraordinary deluge, a massive section of the hillside at an altitude of 1,550 meters collapsed.

2018 Kerala floods: Termed the “disaster of the century, ” this massive state-wide calamity triggered hundreds of landslides across the district, with 400 people killed and damaged property and infrastructure worth hundreds of crores.

2019 Puthumala disaster: This intense monsoon landslide claimed 17 lives, with buried homes, religious structures, and estate quarters under massive volumes of mud and debris.

2007 Valamthode disaster: A heavy earth slip in June 2007 took 4 lives and caused severe injuries. This occurred in a highly vulnerable zone sitting directly on the Wayanad-Kozhikode border.

More than a decade ago, the Madhav Gadgil Committee had identified large parts of Wayanad as ecologically sensitive and recommended strict controls on mining, quarrying, and large-scale construction.

As rescue teams continue searching for survivors, the latest disaster has once again renewed calls for stronger environmental safeguards, stricter land-use regulations, and disaster-resilient development in one of Kerala’s most fragile mountain districts.

Reasons behind frequent calamities in Wayanad

Wayanad district, located in the Western Ghats, is among India’s most landslide-prone regions. Its steep slopes are characterised by a layer of porous laterite soil resting on hard gneiss bedrock. During prolonged or intense rainfall, the upper soil layer becomes saturated, significantly increasing its weight while reducing friction against the underlying rock. This creates conditions where entire sections of hillsides can collapse and slide downhill.

Climate change has further intensified the risk. Scientists have linked the warming of the Arabian Sea to the formation of more intense, localised rain-bearing cloud systems that release exceptionally heavy rainfall over short periods. Such extreme weather events place enormous stress on already unstable slopes.

Human activity has compounded the problem. Decades of deforestation, the expansion of tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations, quarrying, road cutting, and unregulated construction have weakened natural slope stability. Environmental experts have long warned that replacing native forests with monoculture plantations has reduced the land’s ability to retain soil during heavy rains.

Also read: Video captures moment landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site amid heavy rains

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is a trainee with India TV Digital