BREAKING: CJI Sanjiv Khanna orders in-house inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma case

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has initiated an in-house inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma.
A three-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. The panel includes:
- Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court
- Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court
- Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court
Further details on the nature of the allegations and the timeline of the inquiry remain undisclosed.