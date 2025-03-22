Advertisement
BREAKING: CJI Sanjiv Khanna orders in-house inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma case

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has initiated an in-house inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma. A three-member panel has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has initiated an in-house inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma.

A three-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. The panel includes:

  • Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court
  • Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court
  • Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court

Further details on the nature of the allegations and the timeline of the inquiry remain undisclosed.

