BREAKING: CJI Sanjiv Khanna orders in-house inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma case Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has initiated an in-house inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma. A three-member panel has been constituted to investigate the matter.

A three-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. The panel includes:

Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court

Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court

Further details on the nature of the allegations and the timeline of the inquiry remain undisclosed.