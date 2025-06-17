CUET UG 2025 answer key to be released soon, check when and where to download CUET UG 2025 answer key is expected to be released soon. Candidates can download provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, once out. Check result date, previous cut off marks and other details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -Undergraduate (UG) 2025 provisional answer keys. All those who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam can download the subject-wise CUET UG 2025 question paper PDF and CUET response sheet online, along with the answer keys, by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. In order to download CUET UG 2025 answer keys, the candidates are required to log in with CUET UG login credentials. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the provisional answer keys.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) on May 13, 2025, in computer-based test mode across two different shifts. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year for admission to the 2025–2026 academic session. As per trends, it is expected that the testing agency will release the CUET UG 2025 answer keys in mid June 2025. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of answer keys.

CUET UG 2025 answer keys: How to download?

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 answer keys'.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your credentials, such as application and password.

CUET UG 2025 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and save CUET UG 2025 answer keys for future reference.

What's next?

After the release of CUET UG 2025 answer keys, the NTA will provide a chance to candidates to raise objection against the provisional answer keys. The candidates will be able to submit representations by paying a prescribed application fee along with a valid proof within the stipulated timeline. After that, the subject matter experts will review the final answer keys. Based on the final answer keys, the results will be declared, which is likely to be declared in the third week of July.

What is CUET UG?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national entrance exam, which is conducted for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities for the Academic session 2025-26. It provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and helps establish better connections with the Universities. For more details, visit the official website of CUET.