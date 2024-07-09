CUET UG 2024 Result date: When and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2024 Result Soon

CUET UG 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 after releasing the provisional answer keys. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results can expect an announcement soon at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET/UG.

The testing agency is going to close the representation window against the CUET UG 2024 answer key today, July 9. All those who wish to raise objections can do so before the closure of the window. No applications will be entertained after the due course. After the closure of the representation window, a team of subject experts will review the representations received from the candidates against CUET UG 2024 answer keys. If any representation is found correct, the panel will revise the answer keys and declare the results.

CUET UG 2024 Result date expected soon, says UGC chief

When asked about the CUET UG 2024 result date, the UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar assured that the exact result date will be confirmed soon, focusing that NTA is diligently working on finalizing the CUET results.

This year, the CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 in hybrid mode, using both computer-based tests and pen and paper modes. About 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate admission entrance test this year held in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2024 results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET/UG, using their registration number, date of birth and other details. The direct link to the results will be shared in due course.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Candidates can check their results at the following websites, once released.

https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ https://exams.nta.ac.in/

