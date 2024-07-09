CUET UG 2024 answer key: Objection window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in; know procedure

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2024 answer key

CUET UG 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 today, July 9. All those who appeared for the said exam can download the CUET 2024 answer key along with response sheets from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

This year, CUET (UG) – 2024 Exam was conducted on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May 2024 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lacs candidates in Hybrid mode.

To maintain transparency and integrity in the exam process, the testing agency invited representations/objections against the answer keys from candidates. In order to raise objections, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as application number, and password. Students can evaluate their marks by comparing the answer keys with their responses. Those who are not satisfied with their provisional answer keys can raise objections by paying Rs. 200 per question challenged. The window to object answer keys will remain open by 5 pm today. Candidates can also submit grievances against the OMR grading by paying Rs. 200. The fee payment of the applications can be done using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

What's next?

A panel of subject panel experts will review the challenges made by the candidates. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the panel will revise the answer keys and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the CUET UG 2024 revised answer keys, the results will be prepared and declared.

How to raise objections against CUET UG 2024 answer keys?