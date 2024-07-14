CUET UG 2024 re-test dates out for 'affected candidates' at exams.nta.ac.in; schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 re-test dates out for affected candidates

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG 2024 retest dates for the affected candidates. According to the official announcement, the CUET UG 2024 retest will be conducted on July 19 for approximately 1,000 candidates.

Earlier, the testing agency released the provisional answer keys of CUET UG 2024 on July 7. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the CUET UG 2024 provisional answer keys between July 7 and 9. In an earlier statement, NTA had mentioned that a retest would be conducted if the grievances received from candidates were found to be valid.

The official notice reads, 'The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.'

Information to all such affected candidates has been sent through e-mail mentioning their subject code(s), the official notice further reads.

When will CUET UG 2024 re-test admit card be issued?

As per the official updates, CUET UG 2024 re-test admit cards will be issued soon. It is expected that the link to the CUET UG 2024 re-test admit cards will be activated anytime on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official websites using their Application No. and Date of Birth on the login page. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

What to do if any error is found in the CUET UG 2024 re-test admit card?

The testing agency has provided emergency numbers of the exam conducting authority. As per the official notice, the candidates can contact the exam conducting authority in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the CUET (UG) – 2024. The candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for such issues.