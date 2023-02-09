CUET UG 2023: Application process to start Tonight | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : UGC (TWITTER) CUET UG 2023: Application process to start from Thursday night | DETAILS

CUET UG 2023: The CUET UG 2023 registration and application process date has been announced for the candidates. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has recently informed the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG application process.

CUET UG 2023: Application Process

The application process for the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

CUET UG 2023: Registration Deadline

"Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight. The last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023. "Announcement of the city of examination is on April 30. Downloading of Admit cards from the NTA website from the second week of May 2023," Kumar said on Thursday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

