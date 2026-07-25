India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Harare play?

Harare:

The stage is set for the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe. The two sides are slated to meet at the Harare Sports Club on July 25, and both teams will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming clash.

It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue won the first game of the series, and they will hope for another good showing and will be aiming to clinch the series as well. Many eyes will be set upon 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; the youngster was brilliant for India in the first T20I of the series, and a similar performance will be expected from him in the second game as well.

It is interesting to note that the first T20I of the series began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first. The hosts posted a total of 125 runs in the first innings, and it was Sooryavanshi’s knock of 50 runs in 19 deliveries that helped the Men in Blue chase down the target with ease and win the game by seven wickets.

Mayank Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his performance, taking two wickets and conceding 18 runs in the four overs that the bowled in the clash.

Harare Sports Club pitch report

It is worth noting that the surface at the Harare Sports Club is one that is pretty batter-friendly. The batters should have an easy time scoring runs on such a pitch. Whereas the spinners come into play as the game progresses. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first and post a big total on the board in the first innings.

Predicted playing XI:

India’s squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

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