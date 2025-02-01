CUET PG 2025 registration: NTA to close application window on this date, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CUET PG 2025 registration date revised

CUET PG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration submission for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (CUET PG) 2025. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of application form has been extended to February 8. Candidates who are eligible to apply for PG admission 2025 in central, state and other participating universities can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was February 1, which has been extended after receiving several requests from the candidates. Candidates have been advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The candidates can submit their application forms by February 9 up to 11.50 pm. The correction facility will open between February 10 and 12.

CUET PG 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of CUET, exams.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CUET PG 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the CUET PG 2025 application form for future reference

CUET PG 2025 registration: Fee

General Category - Rs. 1,400/- (for two papers); For additional papers - Rs 700/-

OBC-NCL and EWS - Rs. 1,200/- (for two papers); For additional papers - Rs 600/-

SC, ST, third gender - Rs 1,100/- (for two papers)

PwD - Rs 1,000/- (for two papers)

CUET PG 2025 exam date

CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted between March 13 and 31. The exam will be conducted for a duration of one and a half hours. The exam will be conducted for 75 questions.