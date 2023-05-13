CUET PG 2023: Last date to edit application form today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 Correction window closes today

CUET PG Application Form 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) today, May 13. Candidates who have registered for the CUET PG exam can make necessary changes in their application form through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct the entrance examination for admission to PG courses on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

CUET PG Application Form 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Date for receiving online CUET PG 2023 Application Forms May 9 to May 11, 2023 Last Date for receiving CUET PG 2023 Application Forms May 11, 2023 (up to 9 PM) Last Date for receiving fee online May 11, 2023 (up to 11:59 PM) Correction in particulars of online cuet pg 2023 Application Form May 12 to May 13, 2023 CUET PG 2023 Exam Date June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023

CUET PG 2023: Steps to Edit Application Form

Aspirants can make necessary changes in their CUET PG application form 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2023 correction window link.

Login to the account and edit the application form as instructed.

Save the changes and submit the CUET PG application.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Pattern

The examination will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The CUET PG 2023 question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct response, while for each incorrect response, one mark (-1) will be deducted from the total score.