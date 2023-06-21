CUET PG 2023 admit card likely to be released today for accommodated candidates, Here's details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 23 and June 24 soon

CUET PG 2023 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET - PG) 2023 today, June 22. Candidates who could not be accommodated in the test schedule from June 5 to 17 can download their re-exam hall tickets from today onwards from the official website - www.nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the new schedule, the exam for left-out candidates will be held on the 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th of June 2023 at various exam centers. The hall tickets for the same are expected to be live today for the 23rd and 24th June 2023 exams by evening today. The testing agency has already released the admit cards for June 21 exam. However, there is no update regarding the release of the admit cards for June 23 and June 24 exam. It is expected that the testing agency will make an announcement regarding the release of admit card download today. Candidates can download CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 23 and June 24 exams followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | AIAPGET 2023: NTA to close registrations soon on aiapget.nta.nic.in, check how to apply, application fee, more

CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 24th exam

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET 2023 admit card link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on submit CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download CUET PG 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | NEET PG admission 2023: HC directs Telangana govt, Centre, NMC to provide reservation to transgender students

Candidates have been advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card as well as in the Information Bulletin. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card, they may write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for future reference.