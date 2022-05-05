Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CUET 2022: UGC extends deadline for application submissions | Details, direct link

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended the last date e for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In a statement, the UGC said, "We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET."

CUET Application Form 2022: Direct Link

Check revised dates here

Last date for submission of online forms - 22.05.2022 (upto 5 pm)

Last date for successful fee payment - 22.05.2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction window - 25.05.2022 to 31.05.2022

