CUET 2022: UGC extends deadline for application submissions | Details, direct link 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended the last date e for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
In a statement, the UGC said, "We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET."
CUET Application Form 2022: Direct Link
Check revised dates here
- Last date for submission of online forms - 22.05.2022 (upto 5 pm)
- Last date for successful fee payment - 22.05.2022 (upto 11.50 pm)
- Correction window - 25.05.2022 to 31.05.2022