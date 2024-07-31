CTET July 2024: CBSE releases Central Teacher Eligibility Test result, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CTET CTET July 2024 result out

CBSE CTET July 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CTET July 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the official website. The link to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024 scorecards are accessible at the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

A total of 830,242 candidates were registered for paper 1, out of which 678,707 appeared for the exam. For paper 2, 1,699,823 candidates registered, out of which 1,407,332 appeared for the exam. According to the board, 127,159 candidates qualified in paper 1, and 239,120 in paper 2. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on July 7 at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer keys were released on July 24. The extended objection window was closed on July 27. The board has already published the final answer keys for CTET July 2024. Based on the final answer keys, the board has released results. Candidates can download CBSE CTET July 2024 scorecards by following easy steps given below.

How to download CBSE CTET July 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET July 2024 result' flashing under candidate activity

It will take you to a login where you need to provide your roll number, and click on 'submit' button

CBSE CTET July 2024 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save CBSE CTET July 2024 scorecards for future reference

CBSE CTET July 2024 scorecards

When will CBSE CTET July 2024 mark sheet be out?

The mark sheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will also be uploaded in Digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET July– 2024.